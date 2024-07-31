Jaiden Braker Flips Commitment from South Carolina Gamecocks to LSU
Jaiden Braker, a 2025 linebacker, has flipped his commitment from South Carolina to LSU.
It has been a tough go on the recruiting trail as of late for the South Carolina Gamecocks and another tough break just occurred. Jaiden Braker, a 2025 linebacker, has announced he has flipped his commitment from the South Carolina Gamecocks to the LSU Tigers. Braker committed to the Gamecocks on July 6th and it now looks like he will be headed elsewhere in the SEC.
Braker is rated as a three-star prospect, the 725th-best player in the class, the 74th-best linebacker and the 79th-best player in the state of Georgia. The Tigers recently offered Braker a scholarship and it look like that was the start of Braker's process of flipping his commitment. Braker took official visits to Kentucky, South Carolina, Utah, Rutgers and NC State this offseason.
The Gamecocks have lost out on several big-time recruitments over the last few weeks. Cortez Smith announced his commitment to the Georgia Bulldogs, Lagonza Hayward announced his commitment to Tennessee, Malik Clark chose Florida State and now Braker has flipped his commitment to the LSU Tigers. There is still plenty of time until early national signing day rolls around, so head coach Shane Beamer and his staff still have time to work on the class, but the program is in need of some momentum for this cycle. They now sit at 16 total commits in the class.
Here is the class as it currently stands:
- Four-star tackle Shedrick Sarratt Jr.
- Four-star wide receiver Lex Cyrus
- Four-star wide receiver Brian Rowe
- Four-star defensive lineman Caleb Williams
- Three-star wide receiver Jayden Sellers
- Three-star athlete Jaquel Holman
- Three-star edge Kobby Sakyi-Prah
- Three-star edge Anthony Addison
- Three-star cornerback Christopher Hatfield
- Three-star linebacker AJ Holloway
- Three-star tight end Preston Douglas
- Three-star safety Demarcus Leach
- Three-star edge Taeshawn Alston
- Three-star QB Cutter Woods
- Three-star edge Jaquavious Dodd
- Three-star kicker Max Kelley
- Three-star linebacker Donovan Darden
