Top 2026 Dual Threat QB Landon Duckworth Receives Crystal Ball to UCF

Alex Joyce

2026 four-star Gamecock QB commit Landon Duckworth was at the South Carolina Spring game on April 20th, 2024, covered by Fisher Brewer of Sports Illustrated.
Last month, South Carolina received some disappointing news as top 10 QB, Landon Duckworth, decommitted from the 2026 class in a surprising move. The top 100 player out of Jackson, Alabama didn't cut the Gamecocks out of his recruitment, but decided more time was needed before a final decision.

This move has caused the staff to pivot as they try to land their guy in the 2026 class. While they are certainly not giving up on Duckworth as one of the top players on their board, it seems as if another school has received a prediction to land the talented QB's services.

After a recent visit to UCF on July 26, 247 Sports UCF Insider Stephen Leonard put a prediction in for Duckworth to take his talents to Orlando, Florida to play for Gus Malzahn and the Golden Knights.

UCF is set to enter their second season inside the Big 12 conference. Landing a player like Duckworth could help their chances at winning a conference title and making the playoffs in the future.

