South Carolina Holds Strong in New WCBB AP Poll
This week's AP Poll has officially dropped showcasing the top 25 teams in women's college basketball. After another dominant slate of games, South Carolina continues to hold it's second ranking.
Coming off a week in which the Gamecocks defeated the number five, 13, and 15 ranked teams, outscoring them 244-168, the AP Poll still has them as the best one loss team in the country. Only one spot behind the number one ranked UCLA Bruins who defeated the Gamecocks back in November.
Forwards Chloe Kitts, Sania Feagin, and Joyce Edwards showed out this week. In the three games this week, Kitts finished with 28 points, 25 rebounds, nine assists, and one block. Edwards put up 48 points, 12 rebounds, and a block during that span. And Feagin had 28 points, 24 rebounds, seven assists, and ten blocks. In the back court, Te-Hina Paopao continues to be a steady veteran for the Gamecocks finishing with 33 points, nine rebounds, and nine assists this week.
Here's how the rest of the AP Poll shook out:
1) UCLA
2) South Carolina
3) Notre Dame
4) Southern California
5) LSU
6) Uconn
7)Texas
8) Maryland
9) TCU
10) Kansas State
11) Kentucky
12) Ohio State
13) North Carolina
14) Duke
15) Oklahoma
16) West Virginia
17) Tennessee
18) Georgia Tech
19) Alabama
20) North Carolina State
21) Michigan State
22) California
23) Minnesota
24) Michigan
25) Baylor
Coming Up
South Carolina has two games this week against #5 LSU (home) and #17 Tennessee (away).
