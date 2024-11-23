South Carolina Is Set to Honor a Special Group of Seniors
Saturday's matchup between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Wofford Terriers is more than just a regular football game. It is the last home game of the season inside Williams-Brice Stadium, which means seniors get one last opportunity to play in front of a great home crowd. And what a specidal group of seniors this is.
Gamecocks head coach arrived in the winter of 2021 after serving on Lincoln Riley's staff at Oklahoma. While many kids would enter the transfer portal with the unknowns of a new coach coming in, many like Alex Huntley, Juju McDowell, Debo Williams, Kai Kroeger, and more decided to give Beamer ball a chance. Now four seasons later, they have an opportunity to leave their mark in Columbia.
South Carolina began playing football in 1903, over the course of 120 years the Gamecocks have won 8 or more games 13 times. This senior class has the opportunity to hit that mark for the second time in three seasons.
If South Carolina can win their next three games (includes the bowl), they will win double digit games for only the fifth time in school history and first time since 2013. On Tuesday, seniors Alex Huntley, Debo Williams, Kai Kreoger, and Juju McDowell took the time to reflect on their time in Columbia. For McDowell it's about all the memories combined, rather than a single game.
"More than anything reminiscing on the memories we've built together," Gamecocks' RB Juju McDowell said.
Huntley said there were "too many great memories". but one stands out.
"I'd probaby say that Tennessee game. That Tennessee game at Willy-Bb [Williams-Brice] was crazy. I'll remember that forever," Huntley reflects on his favorite moments as a Gamecock.
For Williams, he thinks about the memories that will stick with him for a lifetime.
"It's surreal. A lot of memories in there [Williams-Brice Stadium]. Things I can think about for the rest of my life," South Carolina LB Debo Williams reflects on his Gamecocks journey.
And for Kroeger, it's about the best years of his life.
"It's definitely been the best four years of my life coming here to this university. It's been unbelievable. If I could come back again I would, but unfortunately I can't. It's been nothing, but amazing. I've loved my time here," South Carolina Punter Kai Kroeger looks back at his time as a Gamecock.
This is a special moment for not only these four Gamecocks, but a host of players who meant a lot to this program. Below is a list of those Gamecocks being celebrated:
Kickoff is set for 4:00 pm (ET). Coach Beamer urged fans to get into the Stadium 30 minutes early to be a part of Senior Night.
