South Carolina Knocks Off Top 5 LSU Tigers at Home
In one of the most anticipated SEC matchups of the women's college basketball season, the second ranked South Carolina Gamecocks defeated fifth ranked LSU for their 19th win of the season.
Depsite being the lower ranked team in this game, LSU came into the game with a perfect 20-0 record and looked to stake their claim back atop the SEC mountain. Unfortunately for the Tigers, the Gamecocks were having none of that.
A battle between two SEC heavyweights ended with South Carolina edging out a 10 point win. Forward Sania Feagin was everywhere tonight finishing with 12 points, seven rebounds, three blocks and two steals. Joyce Edwards led the team in points with 14, adding in four rebounds of her own.
This is a matchup we will very likely see again in the SEC tournament and possibly the NCAA tournament. Up next for the Gamecocks is a road matchup on Monday versus the Tennessee Volunteers.
