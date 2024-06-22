Gamecock Digest

South Carolina Lands 2025 Long Snapper Kyler Farrow

Kyler Farrow is the 15th commit to South Carolina's 2025 class.

Alex Joyce

South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer reacts to a score during the first quarter of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl of an NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] Jki 123022 Ncaaf Nd Usc Cp 10
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer reacts to a score during the first quarter of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl of an NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville.

Shane Beamer and company continue their impressive month of recruiting by adding Kohl's Professional Camps five star long snapper, Kyler Farrow.

Farrow is a great athlete for the position and is one of the top snappers in the country. At Kohl's Midwest Showcase, Farrow routinely snapped well and averaged .67 seconds per snap. He is the fourth ranked snapper for the Kohl's class of 2025.

Farrow would fill a big need for the Gamecocks as South Carolina is set to lose starter Hunter Rogers and backup Cole Rassmussen as each are in the final year of eligibility. Behnid those two sits redshirt freshman Jordan Franke, who will have the leg up in the competition due to experience. However, Farrow will have an opportunity to come in and compete for immediate playing time.

Farrow is the 15th commitment for Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks in the class of 2025. This is the ninth commitment since June 8. And as we mentioned in previous articles, it doesn't appear if this hot streak is ending soon with several Gamecock targets committing over the next month.

Current Gamecock Commits:

