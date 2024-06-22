South Carolina Lands 2025 Long Snapper Kyler Farrow
Shane Beamer and company continue their impressive month of recruiting by adding Kohl's Professional Camps five star long snapper, Kyler Farrow.
Farrow is a great athlete for the position and is one of the top snappers in the country. At Kohl's Midwest Showcase, Farrow routinely snapped well and averaged .67 seconds per snap. He is the fourth ranked snapper for the Kohl's class of 2025.
Farrow would fill a big need for the Gamecocks as South Carolina is set to lose starter Hunter Rogers and backup Cole Rassmussen as each are in the final year of eligibility. Behnid those two sits redshirt freshman Jordan Franke, who will have the leg up in the competition due to experience. However, Farrow will have an opportunity to come in and compete for immediate playing time.
Farrow is the 15th commitment for Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks in the class of 2025. This is the ninth commitment since June 8. And as we mentioned in previous articles, it doesn't appear if this hot streak is ending soon with several Gamecock targets committing over the next month.
Current Gamecock Commits:
- Four-star tackle Shedrick Sarratt Jr.
- Four-star cornerback Shamari Earls
- Four-star wide receiver Brian Rowe
- Four-star defensive lineman Caleb Williams
- Three-star wide receiver Jayden Sellers
- Three-star athlete Jaquel Holman
- Three-star edge Kobby Sakyi-Prah
- Three-star edge Anthony Addison
- Three-star cornerback Christopher Hatfield
- Three-star linebacker AJ Holloway
- Three-star tight end Preston Douglas
- Three-star safety Demarcus Leach
- Three-star kicker Max Kelley
- Five-star Kyler Farrow
- Three-star Jaquavious Dodd
