Deebo Samuel Makes CBS' Top 100 NFL Players List

Alex Joyce

January 20, 2024; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) before a 2024 NFC divisional round game against the Green Bay Packers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Deebo Samuel and the San Francisco 49ers have been on an impressive run as of late. The former Gamecocks star makes yet another NFL Top 100 list due to his play on the field.

CBS released their annual top 100 NFL players list this week and they have Samuel coming in at #81. This is what they had to say about the former South Carolina receiver.

"He is a pure football player who can do a lot of things for the 49ers offense," CBS Sports's Pete Prisco says. "His toughness is a big part of their identity. He had 60 catches with seven going for touchdowns, and also rushed for five scores and 225 yards."

Upon entering the league, Deebo became much more than the wide receiver he was used as in college. His role is more of an offensive weapon. 49ers' Head Coach Kyle Shanahan in 2021 used Deebo as a running back mixed in with his receiver work and it gave opposing defenses fits. That year he finished with 1,770 yards from scrimmage earning first team All-Pro honors and selected to his first pro bowl.

Deebo is also playing a lead role in the upcoming Receiver series for Netflix. Samuel and the 49ers will hope to continue their successes this season in hopes of capturing a super bowl championship.

