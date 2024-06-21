South Carolina Baseball Lands Transfer Commitment from SEC Rival
Paul Mainieri and his staff add another commitment for the 2025 roster in former Tennessee pitcher Wyatt Evans. Evans first entered the transfer portal on June 3.
After appearing in 19 contests for the Vols as a true freshman, Evans hasn't seen the mound each of the last two seasons. After an injury left him as a redshirt in 2023, he didn't appear in a game in 2024.
This is the third transfer commit for the Gamecocks this month following Juco transfers Cayden Gaskin and Jase Wiota. All this is part of an overhaul to the South Carolina roster, as Mainieri and his staff plan to win now.
Evans, a South Carolina native, and the 46th overall recruit in the class of 2022. As highly rated recruit, Evans earned all state and all region honors before heading to Knoxville.
In his true freshman season, Evans appeared 16 times on the mound giving up just four earned runs on the season. He would finish the year with a 2.25 ERA and allowed a .211 batting average to opposing hitters. What was a promising start to a young career, just got dampened by injuries.
Now Evans will have a second chance with his home state team to pick up where he left off as a freshman. The Gamecocks hope that's the case as Evans would be a great addition to the bullpen.
