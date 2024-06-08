South Carolina Lands 3-Star Athlete Jaquel Holman
The South Carolina Gamecocks have the SEVENTH commit in the 2025 recruiting class, as 3-star ATH Jaqual Holman announced today on social media that he was shutting down his recruitment and committing to the South Carolina Gamecocks.
Holman had this to say on social media:
I want to thank all the colleges and coaches that recruited me. The decision was not easy, as all of the programs that offered me are great. After a lot of thought and talks with my parents, I am happy to announce my commitment to the University if South Carolina.
2025 South Carolina Commits:
Shamari Earls, 4-star CB
Caleb Williams, 4-star DL
Brian Rowe, 4-star WR
Jayden Sellers, 3-star WR
Anthony Addison, 3-star EDGE
Damarcus Leach, 3-star S
South Carolina Prospects Commitment Dates
OT Shedrick Sarratt Jr. - June 14th
OL Dontrell Glover - July 1st.
S JaDon Blair - July 5th.
OL Isaac Sowells Jr. July 6th.
EDGE Bryce Davis - July 20th
OT Cortez Smith - July 20th
S Lagonza Hayward - August 7th
S Jordan Young - October 12th
CB Jontae Gilbert - October 19th
You Might Also Like:
- South Carolina Baseball Set to Begin CWS Run; How to Watch Raleigh Regional
- Get To Know Jayden Sellers, The Longest Standing South Carolina Gamecocks Commit
- Gamecock DB Commit Demarcus Leach Soars to Four-Star Status
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on X: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Andrew Lyon on X: @ALyon_SC
- Follow Locked On Gamecocks on Youtube or wherever you get your podcasts
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!