South Carolina Lands Big Time Portal Commit
Former Florida State Seminole LB Shawn Murphy announced his commitment to the South Carolina Gamecocks on Monday, per On3's Pete Nakos. This is Murphy's third stop after stints with Alabama and Florida State.
Expecting to lose several key linebackers to the NFL Draft, the 6-foot-2 and 230 pounder out of Manassas, Virginia fills a major need for South Carolina in 2025. Murphy only appeared in four games in 2024 for Florida State as he dealt with injuries for a majority of the season.
Murphy was once one of the top players in the country, coming in as a four-star in the 2022 class, and looks to hit his ceiling with South Carolina. As a prospect, he is a physical sideline to sideline backer who is excellent in the run game.
Murphy is expected to have two more years of elgibility with a possible third if he is allowed a medical redshirt from this 2024 season. This marks the fifth transfer commitment for the Gamecocks following DL Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy, EDGE Jaylen Brown, OL Nick Sharpe, and TE Jordan Dingle.
