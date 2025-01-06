South Carolina Lands Former Troy Trojan Versatile IOL Boaz Stanley
South Carolina's Shane Beamer talked about the need to add to his offensive line in the transfer portal leading up to the Citrus Bowl. On Monday, the Gamecocks did just that by adding IOL Boaz Stanley from Troy, per On3's Pete Nakos.
Boaz Stanley is a redshirt sophomore from Bogart, Georgia. Stanley played his freshman season at Georgia Military College before playing at Troy University for each of the last two seasons. The 6-foot-4 and 310 pound lineman fills a clear need for the Gamecocks.
With South Carolina set to lose center Vershon Lee, guard Torricelli Simpkins III, and guard Kamaar Bell, Stanley has the ability to come in and compete right away for a starting position on offense. Stanley started 12 games for the Trojans at both center and right tackle, meaning he provides position versatility for the Gamecocks.
Stanley's commitment is the ninth addition to South Carolina's transfer class joining CB Myles Norwood, IOLRodney Newsom Jr., QB Air Noland, LB Shawn Murphy, DL Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy, TE Jordan DIngle, IOL Nick Sharpe, DL Jaylen Brown.
