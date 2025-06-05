Gamecock Digest

South Carolina Lands USC Upstate Pitcher Amp Phillips in the Transfer Portal

Alex Joyce

University of South Carolina Upstate sophomore Amp Phillips (13) pitches to Clemson during the bottom of the first inning at the NCAA baseball Clemson Regional at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Friday, May 30, 2025.
University of South Carolina Upstate sophomore Amp Phillips (13) pitches to Clemson during the bottom of the first inning at the NCAA baseball Clemson Regional at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Friday, May 30, 2025. / Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

South Carolina baseball picks up a commitment from transfer right-handed pitcher (RHP) Amp Phillips from USC Upstate on Wednesday.

The Gamecocks will look to rebuild a pitching room that has lost multiple players since the transfer window opened on June 2. Phillips marks the third pitcher out of the portal to commit to South Carolina joining Josh Gregoire and Cullen Horowicz.

Phillips spent last season with the USC Upstate Spartans after two seasons with Spartanburg Methodist. As a sophomore, appeared in two games, making two starts, and finished with a 0-0 record and 5.06 ERA.

This season with the Spartans, Phillips appeared in 20 games, making 12 starts. In 84 innings pitched, he finished with a 7-2 record, giving up 34 runs, striking out 81 batters, held opposing teams to a .212 average, and had a 3.64 ERA. Philips' 3.64 ERA was second on the team in 2025.

Phillips gives the Gamecocks a viable arm in a starting role or out of the bullpen. For a room that struggled in 2025, Phillips looks to come in and provide stability.

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

You Might Also Like:

Published
Alex Joyce
ALEX JOYCE

Alex Joyce is a graduate from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. Alex began his career in television as a news and sports reporter. During his career, Alex has been able to cover everything from breaking news to the game’s brightest moments. His passion for journalism drives him to deliver compelling stories and to connect with his audiences.