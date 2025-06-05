South Carolina Lands USC Upstate Pitcher Amp Phillips in the Transfer Portal
South Carolina baseball picks up a commitment from transfer right-handed pitcher (RHP) Amp Phillips from USC Upstate on Wednesday.
The Gamecocks will look to rebuild a pitching room that has lost multiple players since the transfer window opened on June 2. Phillips marks the third pitcher out of the portal to commit to South Carolina joining Josh Gregoire and Cullen Horowicz.
Phillips spent last season with the USC Upstate Spartans after two seasons with Spartanburg Methodist. As a sophomore, appeared in two games, making two starts, and finished with a 0-0 record and 5.06 ERA.
This season with the Spartans, Phillips appeared in 20 games, making 12 starts. In 84 innings pitched, he finished with a 7-2 record, giving up 34 runs, striking out 81 batters, held opposing teams to a .212 average, and had a 3.64 ERA. Philips' 3.64 ERA was second on the team in 2025.
Phillips gives the Gamecocks a viable arm in a starting role or out of the bullpen. For a room that struggled in 2025, Phillips looks to come in and provide stability.
