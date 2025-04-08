South Carolina Looks to Get Back on Track Against USC Upstate
The (19-14, 2-10 SEC) South Carolina Gamecocks are looking to earn win number 20 on Tuesday evening against the (16-16, 5-4 Big South) USC Upstate Spartans.
The season hasn't exactly gone to plan as we are officially past the midway point. However the Gamecocks still have a chance to turn the season around starting with an out of conference game against USC Upstate.
South Carolina plans to give sophomore right hander Tyler Pitzer his second start of the season. In 23 innings pitched, Pitzer (3-0) has accumulated a 3.13 ERA with 29 strikeouts. The Spartans will counter with junior left hander Alex Sanderson, who has a 4.95 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 20 innings pitched.
USC Upstate is coming off a series win over Highpoint this past weekend. Infielder Johnny Sweeney had six RBIs in the Spartans game one win of the series. Sweeney currently leads the team with 42 RBI to go along with a .365 batting average.
South Carolina holds a 16-1 record against USC Upstate. The Gamecocks won last years meeting 14-8 on the road. Outfielder Blake Jackson drove in three runs and Cole Messina had four hits on the day.
First pitch is set for 6:30 pm (ET) live on SEC Network Plus.
