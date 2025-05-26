South Carolina Loses RHP Roman Kimball to the Transfer Portal
South Carolina right handed pitcher (RHP) Roman Kimball announced on X on Monday that he will be using his last year of eligibility elsewhere as he plans on entering the transfer portal.
Roman Kimball appeared in eight games for the Gamecocks in 2025. In those eight games, Kimball finished with a 16.50 ERA, giving up 11 runs, on nine hits, in six innings of work. Ultimately falling out of the rotation.
Those numbers are down from 2024 with South Carolina and 2022 with Notre Dame. Kimball appeared in 15 games in 2024, making eight starts. He finished the year with a 6.32 ERA, a 2-2 record, giving up 22 runs, on 24 hits, in 31.1 innings pitched.
On Monday, Kimball took to X to discuss his departure from the Gamecocks. He says it was a privilege to wear the garnet and black.
As a freshman in 2022 with Notre Dame, Kimball was 4-0 on the season. He would go on to appear in 17 games, throwing 25 innings, giving up 16 runs, on 19 hits, striking out 32 batters, with a 5.76 ERA.
Kimball missed the 2023 season due to injury. Now the redshirt junior will have one year left of eligibility at his next destination.
