South Carolina Makes Top 3 for Elite 2025 OL Target
South Carolina is making moves in the 2025 class. Elite 2025 IOL Jaylen Gilchrist announced his top 3 on Thursday night including the Gamecocks with the Georgia Bulldogs and Maryland Terrapins.
The 6-foot-4 and 305 pound offensive lineman out of Virginia Beach, Virginia, is one of the top priorities for the Gamecocks. Gilchrist is uber talented with the ability to play outside or inside at the next level. He projects to have a really high ceiling on the interior of an offensive line.,
Gilchrist uses his long arms and heavy hands to dominate at the high school level. He has a very strong point of attack off the snap with the ability to recover if knocked back. He is the prototype for offensive linemen in the SEC.
Making the top three for Gilchrist is a huge step for the Gamecocks, but the mission isn't complete. An encouraging note for South Carolina and Gamecock fans is they have long been considered the leader in his recruitment, and that hasn't changed.
Current Gamecock players and recruits have been recruiting Gilchrist to Columbia. With his eventual commitment approaching, Shane Beamer and company will undoubtedly do whatever possible to land one of the nation's best.
