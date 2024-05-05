ICYMI: South Carolina MBB Secures Commitment From MEAC Player Of The Year Jamarii Thomas
After weeks of searching for a potential starting point guard out of the transfer portal, Lamont Paris and South Carolina's men's basketball program have found their guy, as Norfolk State transfer and VCU Commit Jamarii Thomas flipped his commitment to the Gamecocks on Sunday afternoon, as first reported by On3 Sports' Senior National Recruiting Analyst Jamie Shaw. Thomas was the MEAC Player of the Year in the 2023-24 season and also earned Newcomer of the Year since he transferred in from UNC-Wilmington, along with First-team All-MEAC and MEAC All-Defensive Team honors.
In his one season in Norfolk, Jamarii averaged 16.9 points on 40.4 percent shooting from the floor, 3.8 assists, and 2.1 steals per game, the latter of which ranked 36th nationally. Thomas joins a transfer class for Carolina that consists of Missouri transfer Jordan Butler and Alabama transfer Nick Pringle and makes it five total newcomers heading into next season when you include four-star high school signees Cam Scott and Okku Federiko.
