South Carolina Men's Basketball Shows Signs of Improvement Early in 2025
Though it's early, the South Carolina men's basketball squad appears to be taking steps in the right direction. After a down year in 2024-2025, the Gamecocks have shown signs that strides has been made to improving the 12-20 record from last season.
Obviously the beginning part of the schedule doesn't feature the heavy hitters that it will later on, and the Gamecocks started 3-1 last season before things began to unravel, but they have looked good so far. So far this season, South Carolina has wins over North Carolina A&T, Southern Miss, Presbyterian, and a 87-58 win over Radford on Tuesday night.
Depth looking strong
The bench had a huge game in Tuesday night's win over Radford. Freshman guard Eli Ellis and junior forward Elijah Strong led the way as they combined for 29 points off the bench. Strong had 15 on 7-of-10 shooting. Ellis added on by scoring 14, going 5-for-8 and making all four of his free throw attempts. Senior guard Mike Sharavjamts posted a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. All 12 Gamecocks who appeared in the game scored a bucket with senior guard Eli Sparkman hitting a late 3 for his first points of the season.
South Carolina has scored 81 or more points in each win this season. Why is that important? It extends South Carolina's record to 16-0 under Lamont Paris when reaching or exceeding the 80 point margin.
The Gamecocks are off the next two days before taking part in the Skechers Greenbrier Tip-Off. They will open against Butler Friday at 2:00 pm (ET). The Butler Bulldogs are 3-1 on the year with the lone loss coming in the season opener against Notre Dame. This will be a good test for Paris' squad to see where they are amongst other possible NCAA tournament teams.
After Butler, comes a Sunday afternoon matchup against Northwestern. The Gamecocks can still get better as the season progresses and make a run at the NCAA tournament. But a lot will need to go right as they were picked to finish last in the conference this season.
