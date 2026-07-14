Breaking Down the Five Highest Rated Recruits in South Carolina's 2027 Class

A hot recruiting streak this summer has vaulted the South Carolina 2027 recruiting class up the national rankings and placed them in the top 30. Who are the five highest rated players in the class and how might they impact the Gamecocks as soon as they step on campus?

The crown jewel of the class comes by the way of five-star defensive back Joshua Dobson from Hough High School in Cornelius, North Carolina. The 6-foot-1 and 187 pound defender displays high end speed and great athleticism in and out of breaks for the position. With Judge Collier on his last year of eligibility, at least one of the outside corner back spots should be up for grabs next fall.

Shane Beamer and his staff will more than likely hit the portal to give Dobson competition at that spot. However Dobson has the playmaking and coverage abilities to be a starter on day one in Clayton White's defense. And his high school teammate may very well be starting in the defensive backfield with him.

Davion Jones, a safety from Hough High School, is the second highest rated player in the class. Jones is a 5-foot-11 and 178 pound physical safety. His role may be similar to that of Nick Emmanwori during his time with the Gamecocks. He can cover opposing offenses over the top as well as shows great physicality in the run game. Projected starters Peyton Williams and Gerald Kilgore will have exhausted their eligibility at season's end, leaving both safety spots open for Jones to fight for the minute he steps on campus.

Next up is four-star defensive lineman John Archer who has been committed to the Gamecocks since Apr 29. At 6-foot-4 and 315 pounds, Archer is a big imposing force along the interior of the defensive line. He has the potential to develop into a run plugger once he gets on campus. The Gamecocks weren't as strong in 2025 along the defensive line and a player like Archer has the future capabilities of putting them back in the top half of SEC defensive stat leaders.

Filling Big Needs

There are many needs this cycle that this team must fill, but near or at the top of the list have to be rebuilding the offensive line and finding playmakers at the running back position. The next two highest rated players in the Gamecocks 2027 class do exactly that.

BREAKING: Four-Star IOL Nate Carson has Committed to South Carolina, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’6 290 IOL chose the Gamecocks over Georgia, Colorado, and Clemson



“Best in SC stay in SC”https://t.co/7gRGvrdRyK pic.twitter.com/nfBJymUzF4 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 3, 2026

Nate Carson is a four-star offensive tackle from South Carolina's own backyard. At 6-foot-4 and 290 pounds, Carson should get opportunities to play guard and tackle as soon as he steps foot on campus. This versatility will be a great help to Randy Clements and the offensive line moving forward. Carson will need some time to develop at both guard and tackle, but expect him to be in the mix for playing time in his true freshman season.

Finally Brayden Tyson, a four-star tailback from Snellville, Georgia, was a top target for Stan Drayton this cycle. Tyson is a physical runner at 6-foot and 230+ pounds that also displays a speed quality to his game. South Carolina has not landed a running back from the high school ranks in back to back recruiting cycles. This was a big land for Drayton, but the team will likely look to add another before signing day in December.