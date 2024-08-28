Gamecock Digest

South Carolina OC Dowell Loggains Has High Praise for Old Dominion Linebacker

Alex Joyce

Nov 11, 2023; Lynchburg, Virginia, USA; Liberty Flames quarterback Kaidon Salter (7) is tackled by Old Dominion Monarchs linebacker Wayne Matthews III (15) and Old Dominion Monarchs linebacker Jason Henderson (42) at Williams Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-USA TODAY Sports
South Carolina coordinators met with the media on Wednesday as they prepare for the 2024 season. Offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains took the time to speak on the team's game one opponent as well as a new rule change in college football.

Along with adding in-helmet communications in the offseason, one of the biggest changes in college football this season will be the addition of the two minute warning in the second and fourth quarters. While some teams will be new to this idea, coach Loggains has a leg up on the competition due to his NFL experience.

"Situations you handle pre-two minute and post-two minute that'll be a little different, obviously it'll give you another built in time out," Coach Loggains said about the new rule. "There are strategies before and after two minute that come into play here, that I don't want to talk about in too much detail."

Outside of worrying about two minute strategies, the Gamecocks have to keep an eye on the Old Dominion's defense this week. Last season the Monarchs ran a lot of three safety looks, but their best player was arguably senior linebacker (LB) Jason Henderson.

Henderson's ability to make plays and force turnovers is what made him a great player for Old Dominion last season. Fortunately for South Carolina, they have what it takes to prepare for someone with Henderson's abilities.

"Good thing for us through spring ball and training camp we get to go against Debo [Williams] every day. There are some similarities with how hard these guys play, how relentless they are, don't stop, Freddy Krueger type guys that won't die. 42 [Old Dominion LB Jason Henderson] does a great job of not just making tackles, he's going after the ball as well. He's a heck of a football player," Coach Loggains praises Old Dominion senior LB Jason Henderson.

The first game will be a test for coaches all across college football with the installation of the two minute period, in helmet communications, and more. It's a task Gamecocks players and coaches seem be ready for this weekend.

