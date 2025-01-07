South Carolina Offensive Lineman in the Transfer Portal
Former Oklahoma Sooner and South Carolina Gamecock Aaryn Parks has entered the transfer portal a year after joining South Carolina, according to On3's Pete Nakos.
Parks came to South Carolina in hopes of landing a starting gig after mainly serving as a backup for the Sooners during his career. With the emergence of star freshman Josiah Thompson and the healthy return of Cason Henry and Tree Babalade, Parks was unable to see the field in 2024.
Now with one year left of eligibility, the 6-foot-5 and 300 pounder from Fort Washington, Maryland will be looking for his third home. The offensicve tackle room remains strong for the Gamecocks as they're set to return Thompson, Henry, and Babalade for 2025 along with incoming freshman Damola Ajidahun and others.
