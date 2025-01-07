Gamecock Digest

South Carolina Offensive Lineman in the Transfer Portal

Alex Joyce

Nov 10, 2018; Gainesville, FL, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks offensive line and Florida Gators defensive line line up at the line of scrimmage during the first quarter at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images
Nov 10, 2018; Gainesville, FL, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks offensive line and Florida Gators defensive line line up at the line of scrimmage during the first quarter at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images / Kim Klement-Imagn Images

Former Oklahoma Sooner and South Carolina Gamecock Aaryn Parks has entered the transfer portal a year after joining South Carolina, according to On3's Pete Nakos.

Parks came to South Carolina in hopes of landing a starting gig after mainly serving as a backup for the Sooners during his career. With the emergence of star freshman Josiah Thompson and the healthy return of Cason Henry and Tree Babalade, Parks was unable to see the field in 2024.

Now with one year left of eligibility, the 6-foot-5 and 300 pounder from Fort Washington, Maryland will be looking for his third home. The offensicve tackle room remains strong for the Gamecocks as they're set to return Thompson, Henry, and Babalade for 2025 along with incoming freshman Damola Ajidahun and others.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

Published
Alex Joyce
ALEX JOYCE