South Carolina Opens As Big Favorites Over Coastal Carolina
For the first time in a few weeks, South Carolina comes into Saturday's matchup as a favorite. This is the first time since the Kentucky game where the Gamecocks were 5.5-point favorites in that one. This time, against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, the line isn't close at all. Shane Beamer's squad is the much more talented team and has a chance to end a five game losing streak.
Will the streak end?
Last weekend ended in true heartbreaking fashion for the Gamecocks. Coming into the game needing to win out, it appeared to be the defining game of 2025. Everything was going wrong for the Aggies, and everything was going right for South Carolina. They had a 30-3 win at the half with all the momentum, then the second half happened. Texas A&M would go on to outscore the Gamecocks 28-0 and win the game 31-30.
South Carolina is 2-0 all time against Coastal Carolina. The two teams have not met since 2018. They come into this week's matchup on a five game losing streak, also losing six of their last seven. For the second time in three seasons, the Gamecocks will also miss out on a bowl game. This is an opportunity for the team to get on track and back in the win column before facing Clemson is the home finale.
If you missed it, we took an early look at the Chanticleers and what problems the Gamecocks will have to look out for. Shane Beamer's squad will have a major talent advantage in this game and it should be a fun one for those in attendance.
