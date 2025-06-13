South Carolina Picks Up Florida RHP Alex Philpott Out of the Transfer Portal
South Carolina adds former Florida Gators right-handed pitcher (RHP) Alex Philpott out of the transfer portal on Friday.
Head coach Paul Mainieri and the South Carolina Gamecocks are putting together quite the transfer class this offseason. Philpott's commitment to the teams marks the seventh pitcher to join the roster, six right handers and one lefty, since the portal opened on June 2.
Philpott has spent each of the last two seasons down in Gainesville, Florida, with the Gators. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.
As a true freshman in 2024, Philpott appeared in 13 games, making three starts that season. He finished with a 2-2 record, 6.90 ERA and opponents batting average of .267. He also added 28 strikeouts and 16 walks in 30 innings of work.
In 2025, he saw an his number called more often with 22 pitching appearances, including three starts. He posted a 3-4 record, two saves, 7.30 ERA and an opponent batting average of .281. Philpott struck out 44 batters against 18 walks over 37 innings pitched.
As the Gamecocks look to retool the entire roster, Philpott is the 11th portal addition for South Carolina. A portal class that ranks among the top five so far.
