South Carolina QB Commitment Landon Duckworth Shuts Down Recruitment
Less than a month away from early national signing day, South Carolina got big recruiting news on Wednesday evening as their prized quarterback prospect in the class, Landon Duckworth, officially shut down his recruitment. Duckworth is the highest rated quarterback commit of head coach Shane Beamer's tenure with the Gamecocks.
The 6-foot-3 and 195 pound signal caller out of Jackson High School in Jackson, Alabama first committed to the Gamecocks in August of 2023, but re-opened his commitment in June of 2024 for a year. He named South Carolina and Auburn as his final two schools this summer before committing once again to Beamer's Gamecocks and never looked back.
Duckworth was stellar in his Junior season for the Aggies. He led Jackson High to a 14-1 record and an Alabama 4A championship. All while Completing 162 of 243 passes (66.7%) for 3,439 yards with 39 TD and 10 INT. Also carried the ball 62 times for 648 yards (10.5 YPC) and 12 TD.
He is a multi-sport athlete also winning state titles in basketball and gold medals in track and field. On the court, he averaged 10.3 ppg and 5.8 rpg as a junior. And on the track he ran 23.18 in the 200-meter dash, 6-0 in the high jump and 17-8 in the long jump, per Atheltic.net.
Dynamic Player
Andrew Irvins, Director of Scouting for 247 Sports, said Duckworth is made for modern college football.
"Dynamic dual-threat signal caller with rare physical tools that might eventually need two hands for all the rings that he has collected while in high school. Made-to-order for a modern spread attack with his quick release and zone-read talent," Irvins writes.
Like LaNorris Sellers did when he came in as a true freshman, a redshirt year to round out his game may be for the best. However if everything does click for him, the quarterback play in Columbia, South Carolina, could be a special thing to watch for years to come.
