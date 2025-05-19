South Carolina QB LaNorris Sellers Not a Top Five Quarterback in Latest QB Rankings
The 2025 college football season has a lot of talent returning at the quarterback position across the nation. South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers is routinely talked about as one of the best players at his position, but where does he land in the latest quarterback rankings. The results may surprise you.
Fox Sports' Analyst Joel Klatt released his Top 10 Quarterbacks for the 2025 College Football Season on Monday per his Youtube show, The Joel Klatt Show. Klatt listed Sellers at number eight on his rankings. Here's what he had to say about the Gamecocks' star quarterback.
"He's huge," Klatt said. "He's 6-foot-3 240 pounds. He's really tough to bring down. He's athletic. Dynamic athlete."
As evidence by the play shown below, Sellers is one of the hardest players in the country to sack. He routinely breaks free from opposing defenders and looks to make plays downfield. Klatt says if he can grow in one area of his game, he may be on the verge of an All-SEC caliber season.
"If he can grow and develop as a passer, you're talking about a guy that has All-SEC caliber written all over him," Klatt said.
Klatt has Sellers behind fellow SEC quarterbacks DJ Lagway (Florida), Garrett Nussmeier (LSU), John Mateer (Oklahoma), and Arch Manning (Texas).
