South Carolina RB Rahsul Faison Is Cleared to Play in 2025; What It Means for the Gamecocks
An answer months in the making on the eligibility status of South Carolina running back Rahsul Faison has officially come from the NCAA. Faison has been granted one more season of play and will suit up for the Gamecocks in 2025. This is big news for the program.
After the former Aggie from Utah State first announced his decision to transfer to the South Carolina Gamecocks on Christmas Eve in 2024, the Gamecocks staff quickly got to work on addressing Faison's waiver. Despite sending the NCAA everything it needed, per head coach Shane Beamer, in January, both Faison and the Gamecocks had to until the week of the first game to finally receive an answer. And it's good news or everyone in the Garnet and Black.
Faison immediately boosts a South Carolina running back room that features Jawarn Howell, Oscar Adaway III, and late transfer portal addition Isaiah Augustave. Faison and Adaway III should be the leaders in the clubhouse for starting running back duties heading into game one against the Virginia Tech Hokies on Aug 31.
South Carolina is hopeful Faison and the running back room can replace Raheem Sanders' numbers from last season. Over the last two seasons, Faison rushed for 1,845 yards on 316 attempts while also averaging 5.8 yards per carry.
Faison received a waiver to practice earlier in camp from the NCAA, so he should be ready to go against the Virginia Tech Hokies. He provides key depth and high upside in an offense that already features the running ability of quarterback LaNorris Sellers.
