South Carolina Rematches Texas in the Final Four - How to Watch
For the fourth time this season, the South Carolina Gamecocks are preparing to play the Texas Longhorns, but the stakes haven't been as high as they will be Friday night in the Final Four.
In the Elite Eight, South Carolina put on an impressive defensive showing as they held on to beat the Duke Blue Devils 54-50 to get back to their fifth consecutive Final Four appearance. Texas, meanwhile, had a dominant showing in the Elite Eight by defeating Illinois 65-48.
South Carolina is 2-1 on the year against Texas. In those two victories, South Carolina won by 17 in the first game and 19 in the SEC Championship meeting. Texas was able to pull out a four point win in Austin back in February.
Now both teams will be facing off for a fourth time this season, which happens in the sport more often than one would think (Uconn-Notre Dame 2012, Duke-Maryland 2006, etc.). The Gamecocks and Longhorns will cetainly be locked into a chess match on Friday. Here's how you can watch all the action.
How To Watch South Carolina Take on Texas in the Final Four
Game Day: Friday, February 4
Game Time: 7:00 pm (ET)
Network: ESPN/ESPN 2
Where: Tampa, Florida
