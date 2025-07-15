South Carolina RHP Eli Jerzembeck Finds a Home With the Chicago Cubs in the 2025 MBL Draft
The third Gamecock comes off the board in the 2025 MLB Draft as the Chicago Cubs select South Carolina right hander Eli Jerzembeck in the 11th round.
Jerzembeck is a former top 100 recruit, number one pitcher in South Carolina, in the 2022 class.. He joined the Gamecocks as a true freshman in 2023 and performed well. Jerzembeck appeared in 16 games with three starts that season, finishing with a 2.84 ERA with 36 strikeouts in 31.2 innings pitched.
After a promising freshman season, Jerzembeck was forced to miss each of the last two years due to injury. If he can stay healthy at the next level, the Cubs have a talented young arm to develop for the future.
More than half of Chicago's selections were pitchers, including Jerzembeck. Below is a quick look at all the picks made by the Cubs in the draft:
1. OF Ethan Conrad (1st round)
2. OF Kane Kepley (2nd round)
3. P Dominick Reid (3rd round)
4. P Kaleb Wing (4th round)
5. OF Kade Snell (5th round)
6. OF Josiah Hartshorn (6th round)
7. P Pierce Coppola (7th round)
8. P Jake Knapp (8th round)
9. P Colton Book (9th round)
10. C Justin Stransky (10th round)
11. P Eli Jerzembeck (11th round)
12. P Connor Spencer (12th round)
13. P Nate Williams (13th round)
14. P Kaemyn Franklin (14th round)
15. P Noah Edders (15th round)
16. P Riely Hunsaker (16th round)
17. C Logan Poteet (17th round)
18. P Connor Knox (18th round)
19. 3B Caleb Barnett (19th round)
20. P Freddy Rodriguez (20th round)
Jerzembeck joins Ethan Petry (2nd round), Nathan Hall (5th round), and Matthew Becker (19th round) as former South Carolina players to be selected in the 2025 MLB Draft.
