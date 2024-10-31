South Carolina's Clayton White Addresses Head Coaching Question
Whenever one side of the ball is performing at a high level, head coaches have to prepare for the possibility of losing coordinators to other programs. That seems to be the question for the Gamecock's staff, as Clayton White and his defense are outperforming preseason expectations.
White has been the Defensive Coordinator for the Gamecocks since joining Shane Beamer's staff in 2021. White was a defensive backs coach by trade at the college level before jumping into the defensive coordinator role at Western Kentucky prior to joing the Gamecocks. His expertise in the secondary plays a large part in South Carolina's success on the backend this season.
Speaking of this season, White's defense is enjoying the best year of his tenure here due to his development of the staff and players. But with success comes questions about moving up in the business. It'll certainly be something to look at during the offseason, but Coach White did give his thoughts on becoming a head coach on Wednesday.
"Those are things you have to worry about after the season,"Coach White said about the possibility of becoming a head coach. "I'm not in a hurry to be a head football coach. I think that'll be something to look forward to later on."
Coach White understands the possibilities of what could come down the road, but knows it's important to lock in on his current team. Finishing the season strong is of utmost importance.
"The way our guys are playing you want to keep them locked in playing that way. Your focus has to be all on them. Right now it's locked in on, let's finish this month of November," Coach White said about where his focus is.
