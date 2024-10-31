South Carolina Keys to the Win vs Texas A&M
The South Carolina Gamecocks play host to the No. 10 ranked Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday Night inside Williams-Brice Stadium. The Gamecocks are a mere 2.5 point underdog in this matchup according to FanDuel.
Vegas sees the matchup relativley close on Saturday night, nonetheless, the Gamecocks will be the underdogs in this matchup. So, here's how they pull off the upset.
Prepare For Both QBs
The Aggies have smoked two top-10 opponents this season — Missouri and LSU. Missouri head coach spoke to the media in the lead all week about preparing for the presumed starter Marcel Reed, only to receive the best performance from Connor Weigman to date. Just a few weeks later, LSU prepared for then presumed starter Connor Weigman, only to allow a second half explosion from Marcel Reed. Bottomline, when preparing for Texas A&M, you have to prepare for both quarterbacks.
Don't Turn It Over
The South Carolina Gamecocks have three conference loses on the season, they've turned the football over 9 times in those three games. It's hard enough to win in this league, it's even harder when you're handing free possessions over to the opponent. The bad news for the Gamecocks? When Texas A&M turns teams over, they tend to do so in bunches. They have three games this season of at least three turnovers created.
Create Momentum Plays
Williams-Brice Stadium at night time against a top-10 opponent? It's going to be chaotic. The key for South Carolina in this football game is to creat havoc plays on defense — sacks, tipped passes, turnovers, tackles for loss. And on offense, it's going to be key to create explosives that have the crowd on their feet, but most importantly to flip the field quickly.
