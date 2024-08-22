South Carolina's Defensive Line Set to Be Deeper Than Ever
Ever since the Gamecocks last game of the season ended against in-state rival Clemson, the expectations for the 2024 defense has been talked about endlessly. And rightfully so, the Gamecocks finished strong on that side of the ball after a disappointing first half of the year.
The front seven is loaded with veteran players, but the best group for the Gamecocks may just be the defensive line. With transfers, returning players, and star freshman like Dylan Stewart, defensive line coach Travian Robertson has a lot of tools in his tool box for opposing offensive lines.
Finding the right rotation to start games is a challenge Coach Robertson seems ready to figure out, however with so many players ready to go this opens up many possibilities for defensive coordinator Clayton White.
"Definitely changes what I can call because when you're not deep, you can't call certain things," Coach Whit said.
Players and coaches have referred to the defensive line rotations as "hockey shifts." If you're not familiar with hockey, the hockey shift refers to when a line takes their turn to play while the other line rests.
Hockey teams are usually broken into four lines of three forwards and three pairs of two defensive players. Each line rotates almost every minute in order for players to be kept fresh as the game goes along.
Featuring a shift like this in football requires you to have several trustworthy and experienced guys ready to go. It's understandable why many teams can't do this with their depth, however South Carolina is one of the few who has the players to make it work.
"During the scrimmages, I saw the hockey shifts of the d-line. I was like let's not drop them, let's rush them because they're fresh. You want fresh legs to take advantage of whatever they have in there," Coach White discussed when talking about the versatility of the defensive line.
With one of the toughest schedules in the conference, South Carolina is hopeful these shifts will allow their players to stay healthy through a long season. The defensive line will be the key for South Carolina's success defensively this season.
