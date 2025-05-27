South Carolina's Dylan Stewart to be on EA Sports CFB 26 Cover
South Carolina edge rusher Dylan Stewart joins several current college stars and legends on the EA Sports College Football 26 Cover, EA Sports announced on Tuesday.
Stewart was one of the top players in the 2024 class when arriving to Columbia. As a true freshman, he burst onto the scene across from SEC sack leader Kyle Kennard. Stewart now enters 2025 as one of the premier defenders in the sport.
The stout edge rusher dons the deluxe cover for the second edition of the game's reboot. Last year's game was the first edition in over a decade and was among the best selling video games of 2024.
Along with Stewart are Alabama's Ryan Williams, Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith, Clemson's Cade Klubnik and more. This will be the first time actual coaches will be involved in the game as well.
Stewart was named as a true freshman All-American and first team All-SEC in 2024. He was credited with 23 tackles with 10.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks, adding four quarterback hurries, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and a pass breakup. His 6.5 sacks ranked third among all FBS freshmen and was just shy of Jadeveon Clowney’s freshman record of 8.0 sacks and 12.0 tackles for loss.
