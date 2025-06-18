South Carolina's Gerald Kilgore Reveals What Makes Shane Beamer's Gamecocks Unique
South Carolina defensive back Gerald Kilgore reveals what it is that makes the Gamecocks football team so special.
In the four seasons under his tutelage, the South Carolina Gamecocks have taken on a new identity under head coach Shane Beamer. One that has prioritized family, connection, and togetherness. Traits that the team relies on each Saturday during football games.
Gamecocks defensive back Gerald Kilgore revealed what exactly makes the Gamecocks so unique during a nationally televised program reveal on the SEC Network. In the broadcast, Kilgore retold a story about playing with his brother, fellow defensive back Jalon Kilgore during the Gamecocks' victory over the Missouri Tigers.
Kilgore revealed the togetherness and connection that he felt with nto only his brother, but the entire Gamecock roster and explained how the trait was not commonly found amongst college football teams.
"I have made friends here within the time period that I've been here." Said Kilgore. "Life-long friends that I know I will forever be close with and that I look at like a brother and that travels around the entire facility. You don't get that everywhere."
As the 2025 season approaches, the Gamecocks will need to be more together than ever as they attempt to reach their first College Football Playoff in program history. Both Jalon and Gerald are expected to make massive impacts on the defense this season.
The Kilgore brothers and Gamecocks will travel to Atlanta on Sunday, August 31st to begin their 2025 college football season against the Virginia Tech Hokies. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. and will be aired on ESPN.
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: