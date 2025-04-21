South Carolina's Jordan Butler Announces Return to the Gamecocks
The Gamecocks received good news on Monday as third year forward Jordan Butler announced his return to Columbia. The announcement was made with his representation, Weave.
The 7-foot forward out of Mauldin, South Carolina joined the Gamecocks last offseason after transferring from Missouri. Buter appeared in 28 games this pas season, logging 200 minutes, along with averaging 1.8 points, .9 rebounds, and .4 blocks per game.
Butler's best game of the 2024-2025 season came against the Arkansas Razorbacks on March 1. In that game, he shot 60 percent from the floor, 50 percent from three, putting up nine points, one rebound, and one assist. Butler will look at taking on a bigger role for South Carolina next season.
This news comes on the heels of guard Collin Murray-Boyles announcing his intentions of entering the NBA Draft. And the news of Treysen Eaglestaff decommiting from the team and re-entering the transfer portal.
South Carolina is looking to bounce back after a disappointing 2024-2025 season.
