South Carolina's Offensive Came to Play; Defeats Gardner-Webb 14-4
The Gamecocks offense reigned supreme as South Carolina notches win number nine after defeating Gardner-Webb 14-4.
South Carolina posted 14 runs on the back of six home runs. Five Gamecocks hit home runs on the evening, including two home runs in back to back plate appearances from INF/OF Jase Woita.
All nine starting Gamecocks batters recorded a hit in tonight's game. South Carolina's top four batters (Hall, Woita, Petry, and Jones) all ended the night with multiple hits. Hall, Woita, Petry, and Hones combined for nine hits on 15 at bats, drove in seven runners, and hit three home runs.
On the mound, Gamecock pitchers threw seven innings, giving up four runs on six hits, and seven strikeouts. Starter Jackson Soucie went two innings giving up two hits, two runs, and striking out two Runnin' Bulldog batters.
The gamecocks are back in action for a three game series against in-state rival Clemson. South Carolina will be at Clemson for game one on Friday at 7:00 pm (ET). Game two will be on a neutral field in Greenville, South Carolina. Then in the series finale, the Gamecocks will return home to finish the series against Clemson.
You Might Also Like:
- UConn Surpases South Carolina In Women's Basektball Net Rankings
- NFL Scouting Combine - How to Watch Gamecocks Compete in Indy
- South Carolina Gamecocks Scattered On Top-100 Players List
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!