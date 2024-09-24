Gamecock Digest

South Carolina's Robby Ashford Earns High Praise from PFF

Alex Joyce

Sep 21, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Robby Ashford (1) rushes for a 36-yard touchdown against the Akron Zips in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

South Carolina QB Robby Ashford joined the Gamecocks after spending his first two seasons with the Auburn Tigers. The senior transfer earned his first start with the Gamecocks after starter LaNorris Sellers went down to injury, and needless to say he did not disappoint.

In South Carolina's 50-7 win over the Akron Zips this past saturday, Ashford finished the day 15/21 through the air with 243 yards and two touchdowns, adding in a career-high 133 yards on the ground with another touchdown.

Each week Pro Football Focus (PFF) releases their grades on player performances and this week they put the spotlight right on the Gamecock's QB. Ashford's play led him to being the highest graded player of 2024 for PFF, ahead of stars such as Jaxson Dart, Drew Allar, Sheduer Sanders, and others.

While Sellers is expected to be healthy after the upcoming bye week, Ashford proved the Gamecocks have a talented option to turn to if needed.

