South Carolina's Shane Beamer Provides Key Injury Updates and More
The South Carolina Gamecocks are gearing up to take on the Ole Miss Rebels this Saturday inside Williams-Brice Stadium. South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer stepped to the mic for the first time since the Gamecocks entered the bye week. Coach Beamer talked about his team's upcoming matchup as well as some very key updates regarding his star players on offense.
Before the bye week, the Gamecocks lost QB LaNorris Sellers, RB Raheim Sanders, and WR Jared Brown all due to injury against LSU and Akron. Coach Beamer was asked about the overall health of his offensive stars.
"I think we're in good shape," Coach Beamer said. "LaNorris [Sellers] and Rocket [Sanders] were both out there. They both look good. I wouldn't say they're 100 percent, but they both told me they felt great. Jared Brown was out there today too."
The biggest questions about this team heading into the year centered around the offense, which was led by a young and realtively inexperienced quarterback with a brand new set of receivers. Now six weeks into the season and four games under their belt, the South Carolina coaching staff feels they know what the offense is best at.
"There's no question we're better at running the ball. There's no question each week we have to be creative in how we run the ball. You see our receving core. Those guys continue to step up and make plays. So I think it's understanding our personnel even better, really realizing how we're going to win football games. Just continue to get better every single week," Coach Beamer said about the progress of his offense so far this season.
South Carolina welcomes in an Ole Miss squad that is looking to bounce back after a week five loss to Kentucky. The Rebels enter Saturday with one of the best offensive attacks in the country and an improved defense. The Gamecocks will look to counter that with one of the best defenses in college football in what should be a fun matchup.
