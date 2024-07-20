South Carolina's Worst-Case Scenarios for the 2024 Season
Every season has its highs and lows, but how you manage the peaks and valleys can make or break your year. South Carolina is entering a pivotal year under head coach Shane Beamer coming off a disappointing 2023 season.
Yesterday we dove into the best-case scenarios in 2024 for the team. Today, instead of talking about each game from week to week -- as the season gets closer, we will get to that -- we're going to take a look at the worst-case scenarios that could play out in 2024 for the Gamecocks.
Five worst-case scenarios
South Carolina loses to Kentucky and LSU
The meat of Gamecocks schedule begins in October. In a 6 week stretch South Carolina will face Ole Miss, Alabama, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, and Missouri, with road trips in back to back weeks to Tuscaloosa (Alabama) and Norman (Oklahoma). The Gamecocks will most likely be underdogs in each of those games, which means a fast start is imperative. If South Carolina loses to Kentucky and LSU in the first four weeks, it could be a rough year all around in Columbia.
LaNorris Sellers struggles
It is hard to ask a QB to come into the SEC with little experience and expect them to take over. Though Sellers does have a redshirt season sitting behind Spencer Rattler, he only played in three total games last year with just four pass attempts. Not to mention losing a ton of production at the receiver position. If South Carolina expects to compete in 2024, they will need Sellers to be the guy. If not and the Gamecocks have to flip to Auburn transfer, Robby Ashford, a 4-6 start is not out of the question.
The experienced defense has a down year
This might be the worst thing that could happen to the Gamecocks. The defense left a lot to be desired last year, but started coming along well towards the end of 2023. With so much newness on offense, the defense is expected to pick up where they left off. If they're not able to give Sellers and the offense time to develop throughout the early parts of 2024, South Carolina may be in a position to miss a bowl game for the second straight season.
Finishing 2-6 in the SEC
South Carolina's SEC schedule is not an easy route to maneuver, though it rarely ever is. This year the Gamecocks will play Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss, Alabama, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, and Missouri. Their nonconference slate includes Old Dominion, Akron, Wofford, and rival Clemson. If South Carolina only wins two games on their SEC schedule, they would have to go 4-0 in their nonconference games just to make a bowl. That may not be difficult against Old Dominion, Akron, and Wofford, but entering the Clemson matchup and needing a win for bowl eligibility would not be ideal.
No true #1 receiver emerges
In the draft and through the portal, South Carolina has lost five out of it's top six leading receivers last year in terms of production. This doesn't include Juice Wells who was injured for most of the year. Former five-star Nyck Harbor is expected to take a big leap along with the freshman class and transfer in the program. However if no one steps up for new quarterback LaNorris Sellers, that would be a major issue throughout the season, no matter how great Sellers and Raheim Sanders are in the backfield.
If, by December, these cases come true, South Carolina could possibly be searching for new leadership in 2025.
