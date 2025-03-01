South Carolina Suffers First Loss of the Season; Tigers win 5-3
Clemson hands South Carolina their first setback of the year with a 5-3 win over the Gamecocks. South Carolina will look to get back into the win column on Saturday afternoon.
Gamecocks starter Matthew Becker suffered his first losing start of 2025. Becker gave up four runs on five hits with five strikeouts in 3.1 IP. Brandon Stone came in giving up one run on three hits and also struck out five Tigers in 4 IP.
The Gamecocks offense struggled tonight as well. Finishing 5-29 tonight and struck out 14 times. Talmadge LeCroy had the best day for South Carolina at the plate; 2-4 with two RBIs. Nolan Nawrocki's sacrifice fly out to center field was the only other RBI of the game for the Gamecocks.
Clemson has now won three straight against the Gamecocks. The Tigers own a 189-145-2 series record over South Carolina.
What's next? Game two between the Gamecocks and Tigers is set for a neutral site game in Greenville. The series wraps up back at Founders Park. Saturday's matchup will feature South Carolina's Jake McCoy and Clemson's Ethan Darden.
