Gamecock Digest

South Carolina Suffers First Loss of the Season; Tigers win 5-3

Alex Joyce

Clemson Head Coach Erik Bakich and South Carolina Head Coach Paul Mainier talk with umpires before the game with South Carolina at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Wednesday, Feb 28, 2025.
Clemson Head Coach Erik Bakich and South Carolina Head Coach Paul Mainier talk with umpires before the game with South Carolina at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Wednesday, Feb 28, 2025. / Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Clemson hands South Carolina their first setback of the year with a 5-3 win over the Gamecocks. South Carolina will look to get back into the win column on Saturday afternoon.

Gamecocks starter Matthew Becker suffered his first losing start of 2025. Becker gave up four runs on five hits with five strikeouts in 3.1 IP. Brandon Stone came in giving up one run on three hits and also struck out five Tigers in 4 IP.

The Gamecocks offense struggled tonight as well. Finishing 5-29 tonight and struck out 14 times. Talmadge LeCroy had the best day for South Carolina at the plate; 2-4 with two RBIs. Nolan Nawrocki's sacrifice fly out to center field was the only other RBI of the game for the Gamecocks.

Clemson has now won three straight against the Gamecocks. The Tigers own a 189-145-2 series record over South Carolina.

What's next? Game two between the Gamecocks and Tigers is set for a neutral site game in Greenville. The series wraps up back at Founders Park. Saturday's matchup will feature South Carolina's Jake McCoy and Clemson's Ethan Darden.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

Published
Alex Joyce
ALEX JOYCE

Alex Joyce is a graduate from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. Alex began his career in television as a news and sports reporter. During his career, Alex has been able to cover everything from breaking news to the game’s brightest moments. His passion for journalism drives him to deliver compelling stories and to connect with his audiences.