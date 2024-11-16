South Carolina Takes a Lead Into the Half Against Missouri
The battle for this year's Mayor's Cup between the South Carolina Gamecocks and Missouri has not disappointed. In a back and forth low-scoring affair to start the game, South Carolina dominates the second quarter to take a 21-6 lead against the Tigers heading into the half.
#24 Missouri Tigers came into the matchup as underdogs to a hot #23 South Carolina team now ranked for the first time since the end of the 2022 season. The Gamecocks are looking to end a five game skid against the Tigers.
Missouri started the scoring off on their first possession behind the return of star QB Brady Cook. Cook finished the drive 3/4 for 36-yards. The Tigers would take a 3-0 lead early on, but that would be their only lead of the half.
South Carolina scores 21 points on the back of an impressive passing attack. Gamecocks QB LaNorris Sellers finished the half 11/15 through the air for 209 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception. Nyck Harbor leads the team in receiving with two catches for 69 yards and a score. Jared Brown and Joshua Simon also have receiving touchdowns in the game.
Defensively, it was a bend, but don't break kind of game early on. Missouri crossed into South Carolina territory on four of it's five drives. The Gamecocks defense held the Tigers to six points and blocked a field goal on special teams. Missouri finished the half with 17 yards and 0-5 on third downs.
After wins over Texas A&M and Vanderbilt, the Gamecocks remain in rhythm and will look to win their first game against Missouri in the Shane Beamer era.
South Carolina will receive the second half kickoff. Follow us here with live scores and updates on the second half.
