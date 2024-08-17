South Carolina Teases New Uniforms Ahead of the 2024 Season
With kickoff of the 2024 season set to take place in exactly two weeks, the Gamecocks decided to give fans a little more excitment at they prepare for this season.
In a post via their X account, South Carolina Gamecocks football teased a jersey reveal for the upcoming season. There has been speculation this summer that a new jersey combo or tweak was set to come.
While the appearance of the jersey hasn't been announced, though a throwback option is not off the table, the belief is the changes will be announced prior to kickoff against Old Dominion on August 31.
