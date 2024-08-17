Gamecock Digest

South Carolina Teases New Uniforms Ahead of the 2024 Season

Alex Joyce

With kickoff of the 2024 season set to take place in exactly two weeks, the Gamecocks decided to give fans a little more excitment at they prepare for this season.

In a post via their X account, South Carolina Gamecocks football teased a jersey reveal for the upcoming season. There has been speculation this summer that a new jersey combo or tweak was set to come.

While the appearance of the jersey hasn't been announced, though a throwback option is not off the table, the belief is the changes will be announced prior to kickoff against Old Dominion on August 31.

