Gamecocks RB Oscar Adaway III Gives His Takes on the South Carolina Offense
After last season's struggles, head coach Shane Beamer and the staff put an emphasis on the offensive line and running game heading into the offseason. In doing so, they added talented targets like Oscar Adaway III out of North Texas.
Saturday was Adaway III's first chance to take part in a fall scrimmage inside Williams-Brice stadium. When asked how that day went, Adaway III kept it nice and simple.
"We looked good, just need to clean up a little bit of things," Adaway III said.
In 2023, South Carolina's rushing offense ranked 126 out of 130 teams in the entire country in rushing yards (1,021), which was also last in the SEC. The staff and team knows that won't cut it in this conference.
"Last year the run game specifically for the University of South Carolina was in the last places of the entire nation," Adaway III said. "This year we are trying to up that and not be in the back end. To be a successful football team, you have to be able to run the football. We know that."
Asked about his abilities as a player and what can fans expect to see from him this season, Adaway III says he wants to win in whatever way he can.
"I'm just a running back that wants to get first downs and touchdowns for his team. I just want to win. If I've got to do whatever I've got to do to contribute to winning this game, that's what I'm going to do," Adaway III said.
Matthew Fuller is a freshman running back out of Jesup, Ga. Adaway III spoke about what he could potentially bring to this offense going forward.
"Matty [Matthew Fuller] is a dog with all the tools inside the tool box," Adaway III said. "From a pocket knife all the way to a wrench, this guy is going to be great. He's just young, but he's going to be one of those one's for sure.
Gamecocks are set to kickoff against Old Dominion on August 31. Stay with us for more updates on the team during fall camp.
