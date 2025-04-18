South Carolina Upsets Top 15 Ole Miss at Home
South Carolina baseball upsets the 11th ranked Ole Miss Rebels at home under the lights of Founders Park.
In what is likely the biggest win so far of the Paul Mainieri era, South Carolina earned a huge win Thursday night behind a great performance out of the pitching staff.
Sophomore right hander Brandon Stone was the star of the night for the Gamecocks baseball squad. Stone got the start on the mound and arguably had the best night of any Gamecocks pitcher this season considering the opponent.
Stone pitched a complete nine inning baseball game only giving up two runs, on six hits, and adding four strikeouts. His ability to limit the Rebels offense was the key in tonight's upset victory.
On the other side, the offense for South Carolina did just enough to get the job done on Thursday. As a team, the Gamecocks went 6/29 (.207) at the plate and struck out 11 times. Nathan Hall, Jordan Carrion, and Gavin Braland all ended the night with a RBI.
The Gamecocks are now in prime position to win their first SEC series of the season. Sophomore Jake McCaoy gets the start for Friday's early 4:00 pm (ET) start.
