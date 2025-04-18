Gamecock Digest

South Carolina Upsets Top 15 Ole Miss at Home

South Carolina defeats Ole Miss behind an impressive day from the pitching staff.

Alex Joyce

May 25, 2024; Hoover, AL, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks catcher Dalton Reeves (44) celebrates his three run hone run in the third inning against the LSU Tigers during the SEC Baseball Tournament at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

South Carolina baseball upsets the 11th ranked Ole Miss Rebels at home under the lights of Founders Park.

In what is likely the biggest win so far of the Paul Mainieri era, South Carolina earned a huge win Thursday night behind a great performance out of the pitching staff.

Sophomore right hander Brandon Stone was the star of the night for the Gamecocks baseball squad. Stone got the start on the mound and arguably had the best night of any Gamecocks pitcher this season considering the opponent.

Stone pitched a complete nine inning baseball game only giving up two runs, on six hits, and adding four strikeouts. His ability to limit the Rebels offense was the key in tonight's upset victory.

On the other side, the offense for South Carolina did just enough to get the job done on Thursday. As a team, the Gamecocks went 6/29 (.207) at the plate and struck out 11 times. Nathan Hall, Jordan Carrion, and Gavin Braland all ended the night with a RBI.

The Gamecocks are now in prime position to win their first SEC series of the season. Sophomore Jake McCaoy gets the start for Friday's early 4:00 pm (ET) start.

Published
ALEX JOYCE

Alex Joyce is a graduate from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. Alex began his career in television as a news and sports reporter. During his career, Alex has been able to cover everything from breaking news to the game’s brightest moments. His passion for journalism drives him to deliver compelling stories and to connect with his audiences.