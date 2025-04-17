Key Positional Battles to Watch Out for During South Carolina's Spring Game
With the South Carolina spring game set for a 7:30 pm (ET) kick on Friday, the Gamecocks have a few key positional battles that will be hotly contested heading into the 2025 season.
South Carolina lost several key players to the NFL after the 2024 season and will have to find ways to replace them before next season. Whereas some spots have veterans in place ready for their opportunity, others have fresh faces looking to compete right away.
The Interior of the Offensive Line
Let's start with the big guys up front. South Carolina lost a lot of starts and veteran leadership along the interior with Vershon Lee, Torricelli Simpkins III, and Kamaar Bell. The Gamecocks addressed the need by adding transfers Rodney Newsom, Boaz Stanley, and Nick Sharpe. They will be expected to compete with Tree Babalade, Markee Anderson, and Trovon Baugh.
Defensive Back
Beginning with the starters, Judge Collier appears to have locked down one of the outside corner spots after winning the job last offseason and earning All-SEC honors for his play. DQ Smith will man one of the safety spots. And Jalen Kilgore should return to his role as the nickel corner. Behind those three the Gamecocks' will be looking for a starter at safety, outside corner, and depth. While the spring game may not solidfy a starter at those spots, it could provide a leader in the clubhouse heading into summer and fall workouts.
Running Back
With Raheim Sanders off to the NFL, South Carolina has big shoes to fill at the tail back position. One option for that role is Oscar Adaway III who transferred to the Gamecocks in 2024 from North Texas. Last season in a backup role, Adaway III ran for 295 yard on 77 carries. He will battle with Utah State transfer Rahsul Faison who ran for over 1,100 yards last season for the Aggies.
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: