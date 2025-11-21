South Carolina vs Butler: Gamecocks Set for Skechers Greenbrier Tip-Off
The biggest test of the early season is here for South Carolina as the Gamecocks face off against the Butler Bulldogs in the opening round of the Skechers Greenbrier Tip-Off. After a 4-0 start to the season, Lamont Paris' squad will look upon that momentum against a good Bulldogs team. This is a test to see just how much the Gamecocks have progressed since last season.
Preview:
Tip-off is set for 2:00 pm (ET) live on the CBS Sports Network. This will be the first ever meeting between the two schools. South Carolina enters the matchup with an undefeated 4-0 record against the 3-1 Bulldogs.
The Gamecocks are coming off a win over Radford on Tuesday. The bench looked strong as freshman guard Eli Ellis and junior forward Elijah Strong led the way as they combined for 29 points off the bench. Strong had 15 on 7-of-10 shooting. Ellis added on by scoring 14, going 5-for-8 and making all four of his free throw attempts. This will be a good test for Paris' squad to see where they are amongst other possible NCAA tournament teams.
Butler will test the Gamecocks' defense with a strong offense in this game. In the four games they have played this season, the Bulldogs are averaging 95.8 points (15thin the nation) while shooting the ball at an effective 49.0 percent clip. Also shoot it well from the three at 40.2 percent.
Thad Matta is in his second stint as the Bulldogs' head coach taking over again in 2022. In 136 games with Butler, Matta has amassed a 74-62 record with his best season with the school back in 2001.
How To Watch:
Tip-Off: 2:00 pm (ET)
Network: CBS Sports
Commentators: Jack Benjamin (play-by-play) and Annie O'Neil (analyst)
South Carolina Radio: Gamecocks Radio Network
Watch: cbsports.com
The Skechers Greenbrier Tip-Off is live from White Sulpher Springs, West Virginia. After today's game against Matta's Bulldogs, South Carolina will take on Northwestern on Sunday.
