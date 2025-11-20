South Carolina vs Coastal Carolina: Predictions, Odds, and More
Back home for the first time since October 25, South Carolina will have their annual "Salute the Troops" game against Coastal Carolina. This will be the first time the two schools have met since 2018, just the third meeting all time between the two programs. Will South Carolina end a five game losing streak? The staff at South Carolina Gamecocks on SI gives their thoughts.
Preview
After losing in heartbreaking fashion last weekend in College Station, the Gamecocks return home for the final two games of the season after missing out on bowl season. South Carolina squares off with Coastal Carolina for just the third time in program history. In the last matchup between the two schools, Jake Bently threw for 250 yards and four touchdowns. Rico Dowdle was the team's leading rusher with 105 yards and a score. Overall South Carolina outgained Coastal Carolina that day 557 yards to to 238 and won the turnover battle (1-0) on the way to a 45-19 victory in Columbia.
Coastal Carolina is a 6-4 football team and 3-1 in their last four games. In three of their four losses this season, Coastal failed to score more than seven points, averaging 4.6 points per game in those losses.
Odds:
South Carolina remains the big 23.5-point favorites in this matchup, odds according to FanDuel. Odds have not shifted since Monday.
Predictions:
Alex Joyce: South Carolina 41, Coastal Carolina 13
In their lone game against a Power Four opponent, Coastal Carolina failed to gain 300 total yards of offense and ended up losing that one 48-7 to Virginia on the road. In their four losses on the year, they have given up 44.5 points per game, 311.5 passing yards per game, and 243 rushing yards in those losses. South Carolina will be able to exploit this Chaticleers defense on Saturday in both the run and pass game. Defensively they will have to watch out for the run game which is an area Coastal will want to establish. On top of that, Clayton White's defense should be able to come away with at least one takeaway this week as Coastal is prone to put the ball in harm's way. It's been a few weeks since South Carolina has found themselves leaving the day with a victory, but that will turn around this weekend before a home date with rival Clemson next week.
