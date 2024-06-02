South Carolina vs James Madison, Live Updates
The South Carolina Gamecocks won their first round matchup in the Raleigh, North Carolina regional against James Madison in Extra Innings. After losing game two vs top seeded, NC State, South Carolina find themselves in a win or go home game against James Madison.
In what was an exciting matchup in game one between the Dukes and Gamecocks, this time the stakes are higher. South Carolina sends Dylan Eskew to the mound to start game three.
Winner will take on NC State in the game four final tonight.
LIVE Updates South Carolina vs NC State
First Inning: Solo Shot from M. Mancini (1-0 Dukes)
Top - The Gamecocks were held scoreless in the top of the first (0-0)
Bottom - James Madison's M. Mancini hits a solo home run to open up the scoring in game three. (1-0)
Second Inning: Scoreless (1-0 Dukes)
Top - Scoreless in the top of the second (1-0)
Bottom - Scoreless in the bottom of the second (1-0)
Third Inning: Scoreless (1-0 Dukes)
Top - Scoreless in the top of the second (1-0)
Bottom - Scoreless in the bottom of the second (1-0)
Fourth Inning: Scoreless (1-0 Dukes)
Top - Scoreless fourth for South Carolina (1-0)
Bottom - James Madison held scoreless. Still leads (1-0)
Fifth Inning: Scoreless (1-0 Dukes)
Top - Gamecocks held scoreless (1-0)
Bottom - Dukes finish the fifth still ahead (1-0)
Sixth Inning: Scoreless (1-0)
Top - Scoreless sixth after South Carolina leaves a man stranded. Gamecocks are 1-17 with RISP (0-8 today). (1-0)
Bottom - Dukes threatened, but South Carolina slams the door. (1-0)
Seventh Inning: Scoreless (1-0 Dukes)
Top - Gamecock offense leaves two runners stranded (1-0)
Bottom - James Madison goes three up and three down. Still leads (1-0)
Eighth Inning: M. Mancini hits a solo home run to left field to add to the Dukes lead. (2-0)
Top - South Carolina leaves a runner on first. Three more outs left to tie or take the lead (1-0)
Bottom - James Madison's, M. Mancini hits another solo shot to left field (2-0)
Ninth Inning: James Madison closes the game out in the top of the ninth. (2-0)
Top - Gamecock hitters go three up and three down to end the game (2-0)
