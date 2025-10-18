South Carolina vs Oklahoma: Live Scores and Updates From Today's Game
Oklahoma travels to hostile Williams-Brice Stadium for the first time in school history. Will it be a field of dreams or a thing of nightmares for the Sooners? Meanwhile, Shane Beamer's Gamecocks comes back home looking for a big time upset at home. Follow along live with us for real-time scores and updates of all today's action.
The Sooners come into Columbia, South Carolina, for the first time in program history to take on a Gamecocks team looking to get back in the win column. Kickoff is set for 12:45 pm (ET) live on the SEC Network. Taylor Zarzour will handle play by play duties alongside Matt Stinchcomb as the color analyst with Gamecock alum Alyssa Lang on the sidelines.
How to Watch South Carolina vs Oklahoma:
- Gameday: Saturday, October 18th, 2025
- Game time: 12:45 pm ET
- TV: SEC Network
- SEC Network Broadcast Team: Taylor Zarzour (play-by-play), Matt Stinchcomb (color), and Alyssa Lang (sideline reporter)
- South Carolina Broadcast Team: Todd Ellis (play-by-play), Tommy Suggs (analyst), and Chet Tucker (sideline reporter)
- Oklahoma Broadcast: 107.7 FM the Franchise
- Location: Williams-Brice Stadium (Columbia, South Carolina)
Weather Report:
Should be mostly Sunny skies with a high of 80 degrees on Saturday afternoon, according to The Weather Channel. Inclement weather should not play a factor in this one.
Oklahoma vs South Carolina Injury Report:
South Carolina:
- Nolan Hay, Doubtful
- Shedrrick Sarratt, Doubtful
- Cason Henry, Doubtful
- Markee Anderson, Questionable
- Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy, Questionable
- Brandon Cisse, Probable
Oklahoma:
- Troy Everette, Out
- Jacon Sexton, Out
- Jake Taylor, Out
- Keontez Lewis, Doubtful
- Kade MacIntyre, Doubtful
- Logan Howland, Doubtful
- Jovantae Barnes, Questionable
Below you will find live scores and updates of this afternoon's action between the Sooners and your South Carolina Gamecocks.
First Quarter:
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joey Walraven on Twitter: @thejoeywalraven
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: