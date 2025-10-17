South Carolina vs Oklahoma: Will the Gamecocks Pull off the Upset?
Two teams come ready for battle inside Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina, but they're both fighting for something different. South Carolina has three losses on the year, but can still have a successful season if they're able to come away with a win on Saturday. Oklahoma meanwhile is looking to keep their playoff hopes alive. With both teams having a lot on the line, the South Carolina Gamecocks on SI staff gives their predictions on how this one will go.
Kickoff is set for 12:45 pm (ET) live on the SEC Network. Taylor Zarzour will handle play by play duties alongside Matt Stinchcomb as the color analyst with Gamecock alum Alyssa Lang on the sidelines. South Carolina remains 5.5-point underdogs to Oklahoma according to FanDuel. Will the Gamecocks pull off the upset? Or will Oklahoma come away the victor on their first trip to Williams-Brice Stadium?
Alex Joyce: Oklahoma 24, South Carolina 13
Oklahoma is coming off an ugly game against Texas in which quarterback John Mateer threw three interceptions. But just like LSU last week, the Sooners come in with one of the better defensive units in the conference. Oklahoma ranks first in scoring defense, first in passing defense, first in total defense, and third in rushing defense in the conference. For a South Carolina offense that is averaging just 14.5 points per game in SEC matchups, I don't believe this is the game where the offense finds a spark. The gamecock defense should keep this one close, but Oklahoma will pull away in the fourth quarter.
Joey Walraven: Oklahoma 24, South Carolina 7
I wrote about this last week and explained Oklahoma is probably the biggest challenege for the Gamecocks for the remainder of the season. Their swarming defense will likely overwhelm the Gamecocks, who have struggled all season to produce offensively, largely aided by the injuries to the offensive line. Oklahoma has also been mundane offensively, but their defense will put them in so many favorable spots for starting field position that they'll have their chances to put the ball in the endzone. I expect the Sooners to once again rack up a lot of sacks and win in dominant fashion. If John Mateer, who struggled in his return last week to Texas, can get back to his Heisman-favorite self, it could be a long day for the Gamecocks.
