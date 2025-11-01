Gamecock Digest

South Carolina vs Ole Miss: Live Scores, Updates, and Odds

South Carolina and Ole Miss kick off at 7:00 pm (ET) on ESPN from Vaught Hemingway Stadium. Here's all you need to know about how to watch tonight's game as well as live updates and odds.

Alex Joyce

Nov 1, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer walks into Vaught-Hemingway Stadium prior to the game against the Mississippi Rebels. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

South Carolina travels to Oxford to take on Ole Miss as both teams are set to do battle at 7:00 pm (ET) from Vaught Hemingway Stadium. If you are looking for live coverage of today's game, we've got you covered at South Carolina Gamecocks on SI. Stay here for all news, scores, and updates surrounding this big SEC clash.

South Carolina needs to win three of the next for games in order to make a bowl game this season. Can they come away with a big upset this weekend? At 3-5 on the year, it hasn't gone according to plan this year, but the talent is there to make any team nervous. On the other side, Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss Rebels are 7-1 and in the thick of the playoff race. Will they prove they're among the elites? Or will they fall in the naitonal spotlight?

Injury Report South Carolina vs Alabama

South Carolina
- OL Cason Henry (out)
- (WR) Jayden Sellers (Doubtful)
- (DB) Buddy Mack III (Doubtful)
- (EDGE) Dylan Stewart (Questionable) - added on Friday night

Ole Miss:
- (DB) Anotnio Kite (Questionable)

Oct 25, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks kicker William Joyce (45) is congratulated after a field goal against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

How to Watch South Carolina vs Ole Miss:

  • Gameday: Saturday, November 1st, 2025
  • Game time: 7:00 pm ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • SEC Network Broadcast Team: Bob Wischusen (play-by-play), Louis Riddick (color), and Kris Budden (sideline reporter)
  • South Carolina Broadcast Team: Todd Ellis (play-by-play), Tommy Suggs (analyst), and Chet Tucker (sideline reporter)
  • Ole Miss Broadcast Team: Ole Miss Radio Network
  • Location: Vaught Hemingway Stadium (Oxford, Mississippi)

Weather Report:

It's bracing to be a chilly night on Saturday as the weather report shows a cloudy day with a high of 64 degrees during the day and dipping to the 40s at night. If you are going to the game, be sure to dress accordingly.

Follow along for live scores and updates for tonight's game below.

First Quarter:

