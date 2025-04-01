Gamecock Digest

The Gamecocks will look to end their seven game losing streat with a midweek matchup against Presbyterian. Read below for all the updates you'll need on how to watch Tuesday night's game.

Alex Joyce

South Carolina batter Ethan Petry is congratulated by teammates after hitting a home run against LSU during the second round of the SEC Baseball Tournament at the Hoover Met Wednesday, May 24, 2023.
South Carolina batter Ethan Petry is congratulated by teammates after hitting a home run against LSU during the second round of the SEC Baseball Tournament at the Hoover Met Wednesday, May 24, 2023. / Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK

South Carolina's final game of the home stand takes place on Tuesday evening as the Blue Hose of Presbyterian come to Founders Park for a midweek game.

First pitch between the South Carolina Gamecocks and Presbyterian Blue Hose is set for 7:00 pm (ET).

Projected Starters:
South Carolina - Tyler Pitzer (So. RHP) 3-0, 3.43 ERA, 21.0 IP, 17 BB, 28 SO
Presbyterian - JJ Harrell (Fr. LHP) 0-1, 7.94 ERA, 11.1 IP, 12 BB, 14 SO

South Carolina vs Presbyterian - How to Watch

• GameDay: Tuesday, April 1st
• Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
• Stadium: Ray Tanner Field at Founder's Park
• Where: Columbia, South Carolina
• Watch: SEC Network

The Blue Hose are 14-15 on the year, but are coming off a series win over UNC Asheville. Trey Fenderson was a perfect 5-for-5 at the plate in PC’s 12-7 win over Asheville in Saturday’s second game of a doubleheader.

The Gamecocks won last year’s meeting, 19-14, on March 26 as Dalton Reeves drove in six runs with Ethan Petry having five RBI. Kennedy Jones scored five runs in the win. South Carolina is 42-7 all-time against Presbyterian in Columbia (50-21 overall).

Published
