South Carolina vs Presbyterian - How To Watch
South Carolina's final game of the home stand takes place on Tuesday evening as the Blue Hose of Presbyterian come to Founders Park for a midweek game.
First pitch between the South Carolina Gamecocks and Presbyterian Blue Hose is set for 7:00 pm (ET).
Projected Starters:
South Carolina - Tyler Pitzer (So. RHP) 3-0, 3.43 ERA, 21.0 IP, 17 BB, 28 SO
Presbyterian - JJ Harrell (Fr. LHP) 0-1, 7.94 ERA, 11.1 IP, 12 BB, 14 SO
• GameDay: Tuesday, April 1st
• Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
• Stadium: Ray Tanner Field at Founder's Park
• Where: Columbia, South Carolina
• Watch: SEC Network
The Blue Hose are 14-15 on the year, but are coming off a series win over UNC Asheville. Trey Fenderson was a perfect 5-for-5 at the plate in PC’s 12-7 win over Asheville in Saturday’s second game of a doubleheader.
The Gamecocks won last year’s meeting, 19-14, on March 26 as Dalton Reeves drove in six runs with Ethan Petry having five RBI. Kennedy Jones scored five runs in the win. South Carolina is 42-7 all-time against Presbyterian in Columbia (50-21 overall).
